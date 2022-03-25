The Batman deleted scene shows Robert Pattinson meeting Barry Keoghan's Joker; Watch

*SPOILERS ALERT*

The Batman features a deleted Joker sequence in which Robert Pattinson's Batman meets The Joker for the first time - and director Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. Pictures have just posted it online.

Barry Keoghan, star of Marvel's Eternals, memorably portrayed Joker in a (largely unnoticed) cameo appearance near the conclusion of The Batman, when he and Paul Dano's Riddler became cellmates in Arkham Asylum. However, in this deleted scene, Batman and Joker move much closer for a classic interrogation through the glass, as Joker assists Batman in compiling a profile on The Riddler. The sequence takes place before Batman captures the Riddler, which leads to the dramatic end of the film.

It's understandable that the sequence was deleted from the film's theatrical release since it foreshadows some of the story's most significant revelations about The Riddler's actual nature. The Joker is at Arkham Asylum after being caught by Batman, as the scenario suggests, and the two have already begun to establish their tangled connection. The sequence also gives us a clearer look at Keoghan's Joker's scarred physique, featuring a terrible scar that slices his right face open, which seems to be influenced by Heath Ledger's take on the character.

Meanwhile, as per Collider, Catwoman is played by Zoe Kravitz, the Penguin is played by Colin Farrell, Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth is played by Andy Serkis, Commissioner Gordon is played by Jeffrey Wright, and Carmine Falcone is played by John Turturro in the movie. The plot will take place in Bruce Wayne's "Year Two" as Batman when the vigilante has acquired the confidence of Gotham's people but is still getting acclimated to confronting supervillains.

