The Batman director Matt Reeves debuts brand new motion poster featuring Robert Pattinson; See Inside

The Batman director Matt Reeves has recently released a brand new motion poster starring Robert Pattinson from his official Twitter account. "Question everything. #TheBatman," the director penned alongside the stunning yet mysterious poster. DC Comics' official Twitter account took to the comments to reply with another cryptic tweet.

The haunting motion poster or teaser seems aesthetically dark and scary as it reveals Robert Pattinson aka Batman soaking in the rain while the colours in the poster are more in the hues of red. Many fans have taken to Twitter to debate over the poster as some have opened up on getting feels of a dark and terrifying movie this time. The poster a serious Robert Pattinson getting drenched in the rain.

You can check out the released motion poster here:

The Batman is scheduled to be released in the theatres on March 4, 2022. While not much has been confirmed of the movie, the movie had released its first official trailer which showcased Pattinson in a darker and grittier version of the superhero comic books. Gotham's caped crusader seemed to be dealing with The Riddler, portrayed by Paul Dano, who is a serial murderer and shall be one of Batman's most formidable adversaries in the upcoming movie. The trailer also gave a closer look at Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle aka Catwoman who came in wearing different wigs to hide her identity!

