The Batman: Director Matt Reeves reveals the first look of the superhero's car; Check it out

The director of the highly anticipated film The Batman tweeted the first look of the Batmobile. The first look of the Batmobile which will be driven by the DC superhero Batman aka Robert Pattinson looks sleek and stylish. The black coloured superhero car is just what Batman needs to battle the evil forces in the upcoming film. The director Matt Reeves, just granted the wishes of all the fans and film audiences who were waiting for an update on the film. Some time back, the director also revealed the first look of the Batsuit. The fans are going gaga over the first look of the Batmobile.

The Tenet actor Robert Pattinson is the new Batman, and the fans and audience members cannot wait to see what the Hollywood actor does in the film. The fans of the Batman films are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The fans and followers of the Batman star Robert Pattinson gave the first look of the actor in Batsuit, a thundering response. The film audiences across the globe have known Robert Pattinson as Edward from the Twilight films.

Check out the first look of the Batmobile:

But, now the actor has taken the responsibility of playing the ultimate superhero, Batman. Now, only when the film hits the big screen, will the fans be able to witness the magic that Robert Pattinson creates on the screen. The film will also feature, Zoe Kravitz as the new Catwoman. The Matt Reeves directorial will release on June 25, 2021.

