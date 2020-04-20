The Batman director Matt Reeves REVEALS they shot about a quarter of Robert Pattinson starrer before COVID 19

In a recent interview with Daily Beast, Matt Reeves gave an update on The Batman and how much of the shoot was complete before the coronavirus shutdown on production. Read below to know what Matt had to share about the Robert Pattinson starrer.

One of the most exciting projects in the 2021 Hollywood lineup has to be the Robert Pattinson starrer, The Batman, which is being helmed by Matt Reeves. Moreover, The Batman is stacked with a power-packed cast, which includes Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, John Turturro and Jayme Lawson in pivotal roles. The Batman will mark the first time for Robert to play the Dark Knight and the first look at the Twilight star as the Caped Crusader has indeed left fans curious!

Moreover, Matt had already begun shooting for The Batman but production on the same had to be cancelled indefinitely due to the coronavirus shutdown, which has majorly impacted the Hollywood industry! In a recent interview with Daily Beast, Reeves was asked about the status of The Batman shoot before the production was shut down. On this, the filmmaker revealed, "We shot about a quarter of the movie so far; we have three quarters to go. And when the time is right and it’s safe to do so, we’ll return to it. It was a really exciting period to be exploring." and added, "Robert is a fantastic actor, and we have so many great actors in it! It’s been really, really exciting to go on this journey with them, and to feel like we are trying to do something different."

Matt confessed that a part of him is frustrated with the coronavirus shutdown as they were in the midst of shooting The Batman. However, the main priority right now is not to put anyone at risk while ensuring that everyone is as safe as they can possibly be. "That’s why we shut down, and obviously, it was the right thing to do. That’s why everyone’s shut down," Matt shared with Daily Beast.

The Batman is slated to release in the US on June 25, 2021.

