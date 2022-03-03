The Batman Early Reviews: Critics laud Robert Pattinson's 'dark' caped crusader in horror meets mystery tale

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in lead has been a film that has been the most-anticipated among fans since its announcement. While initially, the film had caused an uproar for its casting, soon fans were intrigued to watch Pattinson playing the Dark Knight after actors such as Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. The film further added to their excitement when it was revealed that it will stay true to the comic books and will be a dark detective story instead of being a superhero spectacle of sorts.

The production of The Batman underwent several delays amid the pandemic with actor Robert Pattinson himself as well testing positive for COVID-19. Although after overcoming all that, when the first trailer of The Batman was released, it left everyone eager for it and also left netizens impressed with the kind of transformation Robert showed in it. With the film all set for its release on March 4, the film's early critics' reviews have already made it out and it looks like overall the verdict for The Batman is positive. Check out what the critics had to say about The Batman.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw called the film "visually spectacular" and added: "It is tremendously designed, visually spectacular with great set pieces and juddering, sternum-shivering impacts coming at you out of the darkness. There are unassumingly good performances from Jeffrey Wright and John Turturro, and Zoë Kravitz’s superpower is charisma."

Insider's Kirsten Acuna lauded Robert Pattinson's performance calling him "perfect" and said: "Pattinson worked months to nail down the right voice and when you hear his low growl, you'll probably be stunned to believe it's the same actor who looks like a scraggly, unkempt Bruce. He only speaks when necessary (Batman's never been a huge talker), but when he has something to say, he's menacing, driving fear into any low-life in Gotham. Most of Pattinson's performance comes across in his expressive eyes."

Deadline's Peter Hammond said "This is a Batman you have never seen before" and praised the cast as he wrote: Pattison takes on the iconic role and makes it his own, not an easy task here since he is in that suit more than as Bruce Wayne, certainly not the dapper playboy in past versions but a conflicted soul in search of himself. Kravitz is excellent, a Catwoman far less extreme than others who have played her, and so is Wright played with the world-weariness of a law enforcement officer in an impossible job."

IGN's Alex Stedman described The Batman as Bruce Wayne's "beautiful nightmare" and said, "The Batman stands on its own, but it’s still dripping with cinematic references. Among the movies I thought about while watching: Zodiac, Se7en, Chinatown, and Saw! You know what I didn’t think too much about? Most of the previous live-action Batman movies. Its gritty realism is most similar to Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, but this is a refreshingly bold new cinematic take on the Dark Knight."

How excited are you to watch The Batman?

