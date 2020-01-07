The Batman FIRST photos tease Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne; Video reveals Gotham Police

The Batman has kicked off filming in London. Photos from the Matt Reeves directorial hit the internet to possibly giving the first look at Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne.

The bat is out of the cave, or so we would like to believe based on the photos coming from The Batman sets. After multiple announcements about the cast, Matt Reeves has finally set up his camera in the streets of London to kick-off the filming of the DCEU movie. As previously revealed, The Batman sees Robert Pattinson step into the shoes of Ben Affleck and essay the role of the new Batman. Now, photos shared online to reveal the possible first look at Pattinson's Bruce Wayne.

In photos shared by a London resident, a man with his face wrapped behind a black cloth and black helmet. The camera was set on the bike the actor was riding. While the person behind the camera couldn't confirm if it was Pattinson, it doesn't seem like it could be anyone else. There were also other photos showing the cast and crew at what seems like a crime scene.

London was transformed into Gotham as vans with Gotham Action News 4 painted on stood in the street. A video also revealed a Gotham Police Department car driving in the street.

Check out the photos and video below:

Can confirm 100% as he never revealed his face but is this Robert.....!? pic.twitter.com/MX90S7bqol — Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile, director Reeves took to Twitter to announce that Colin Farrell would be playing Penguin in The Batman. Read all about it here: The Batman: Robert Pattinson starrer finds its Penguin in Colin Farrell; DC fans give a seal of approval

Colin will be joining Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis. Are you excited about The Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

