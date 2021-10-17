The Batman: First trailer promises darker and grittier version of Gotham’s caped crusader

Warner Bros. has finally released a new trailer for The Batman, promising a darker Batman from Robert Pattinson, who dons the cape and cowl for the first time in the role. The teaser debuted as part of today's DC FanDome event, which included a plethora of news, announcements, and other exciting surprises from fan-favorite DC movies, TV series, video games, and more.

The Riddler, portrayed by Paul Dano, is a serial murderer who will prove to be one of Batman's most formidable adversaries in the forthcoming film. As the veteran Gotham baddie is caught by Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and his team at a small restaurant, it becomes clear that putting the Riddler behind bars would only make him a more formidable foe for the Caped Crusader. We also get a closer look at Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle, nicknamed Catwoman, who is shown wearing a variety of wigs to hide her cat burglary activities.

Check out the trailer here:

However, the most important takeaway from the teaser, though, may be how Batman/Bruce Wayne is shown. The character's anger is on full show throughout the trailer, to the point that even Catwoman is shaken by his brutality when he slams a thug in the face.

Meanwhile, The Batman has had a long journey to cinemas; the picture was initially scheduled to open on June 21st, but was moved back to October 1st. It will now be released in cinemas on March 4th, 2022.

