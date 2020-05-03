From The Batman to John Wick: Chapter 4, movies that have been postponed due to Coronavirus

From Robert Pattinson's The Batman to Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4, list of films postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

With cinema halls putting their shutters down in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe, the movie calendar seems to be empty till July. There have been 3,506,360 Coronavirus positive cases worldwide, with a death toll of 245,193. In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the world, cinema halls and production houses are remain shut. The shooting of various films and shows is also put on a halt. Many films that were in their post-production stage, ready to release in 2020, have been postponed to 2021.

A few films that were slated for April 2020 release have been pushed ahead to July. However, there is no guarantee about the fact that the makers will be able to release those films in 2020 considering the ongoing situation and the fact that even if theatres reopen in a few months, the audience might not feel safe to watch a film with hundreds of people together in a movie hall. Many big-ticket films that have had a whopping budget might not want to release their films in such a hurry. The release date of many much-awaited films like The Batman, James Bond: No Time To Die, John Wick: Chapter 4 and others have been pushed ahead. Here's a list of films postponed due to Coronavirus:

The Batman

Reprising the iconic role of Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson will be seen playing Batman in the film while Zoë Kravitz will be sharpening her claws as the new Batwoman after Selina Kyle. The film's shooting had already begun and it was slated to hit the screens on June 25, 2021. However, as the shooting of the film has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the new release date of the film is pushed to October 1, 2021.

Black Widow

The MCU character will have a film dedicated to her for the first time after 23 Marvel films. The Scarlett Johansson starrer was initially scheduled to release on May 1. The new release date declared is November 6. The film has been postponed 6 months later than planned. However, considering the current situation, the film's release might get pushed further.

Fast & Furious 9

The ninth installment in the Fast & Furious series was slated for May 22 release but now the film is postponed a year ahead with its new release date being April 22, 2021. "It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together," Universal Pictures said in a statement.

John Wick: Chapter 4

The Keanu Reeves starrer was scheduled to release on May 21, 2021. The fourth installment of the popular John Wick series will now be releasing on May 27, 2022. The production the movie has been discontinued in order to promote self-isolation in view of the Coronavirus spur. Besides John Wick: Chapter 4, other Keanu Reeves movies such as The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has also been pushed back.

Spider-Man 3

The Tom Holland film was to hit the cinema halls in July 2021 but it has now been pushed ahead to November 2021. The much-awaited film Spider-Man 3 had been in the news ever since its inception. According to reports, Robert Downey Jr. is believed to play a cameo role in the film, reprising his character Iron Man.

James Bond: No Time To Die

The Daniel Craig film has been postponed due to multiple reasons before, however, the Coronavirus spur seems like the biggest blow for the film. The big-budgeted film was initially slated for April 2020 release which got pushed to November 2020. While the reason cited for the delay was COVID-19 outbreak but rumours say that the negative reviews in a test screening forced the makers to reshoot a chunk of the film which is the reason for its delay. The film has further been pushed to 2021 as the shooting doesn't seem likely to begin anytime soon.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The sequel of the Tom Hardy starrer Venom not only received a new title Venom: Let There Be Carnage but also got a new release date. The anti-hero sequel which was supposed to release in October 2020 will now be releasing in Summer 2021 owing to the Coronavirus outbreak that had put the film's production on hold.

