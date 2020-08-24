The Batman: Justice League star Jason Momoa gives a sweet shoutout to Catwoman actress Zoë Kravitz

The Batman trailer debuted over the weekend at the DC Fandome. While DC fans shared their verdict on social media, Justice League star Jason Momoa gives a sweet shoutout to Catwoman actress Zoë Kravitz.

It was an eventful weekend for DC fans as numerous trailers from the DC camp released on Saturday at the DC Fandome. From Wonder Woman 1984 to The Suicide Squad and Justice League Snyder Cut's trailer, it was a weekend to remember! While all the trailers left fans talking, it wouldn't be wrong to say that The Batman's trailer was the biggest highlight of the event. The trailer revealed Robert Pattison's version of Batman while also teasing an unrecognisable Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon.

The trailer also gave us a sneak peek at Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman. Although the trailer had DC fans divided, Justice League and Aquaman star Jason Momoa gave his seal of approval to Kravitz's The Batman glimpse. The actor, who is married to Kravitz's mom Lisa Bonet, took to the comments section of the actress's trailer post on Instagram and cheered her. Oh. Here's #TheBatman - #DCFandome Teaser Trailer," Kravitz wrote on Instagram. "Yyyyeeeessssss. Love you I cant wait. So proud of you," Momoa replied.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves. The filmmaker, at the weekend event, revealed that the movie isn't an origin movie but we meet the Cape Crusader at the early days as the Dark Knight. "A lot of the other (cinema) stories showed he had to master his fear and himself, to become Batman. We met in the middle of this criminological experiment and watch him make mistakes. He’s not having any of the effect that he want to have, that’s when the murders begin to happen," he said, according to Deadline.

The Batman is slated to hit theatres in 2021.

