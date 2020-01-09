The Batman: Kristen Stewart is 'proud of Rob' aka Robert Pattinson; Reacts to Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

Twilight fans were hoping that Kristen Stewart is brought on board as the Catwoman in Robert Pattinson's The Batman. However, Matt Reeves picked Zoe Kravitz to play the DCEU character.

When Warner Bros announced that Robert Pattinson will be playing the new Batman in the Matt Reeves directorial, Twilight fans expressed their interest in seeing her ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart play the Catwoman. The two stars haven't worked since the culmination of the Twilight series. So fans were hoping they would reunite in the DCEU movie. However, director Reeves picked Zoe Kravitz to play the DCEU character. Now, the Underwater actress has addressed the fans' request of watching her opposite Pattinson as the DCEU superhero.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Stewart was informed that she would be great as the Catwoman. "That would be silly," Stewart said. "No not at all. I mean, obviously that would [have been cool]. I've been watching Batman since I was a little kid, every iteration of that series," she added. "That would've been a blast, but also I am, like, really good friends with Zoe," she said.

However, she did gush about "Rob" for getting on board the Batman movie. She said, "I am so proud of Rob doing this whole [project]." Kristen added that she is already excited to watch the movie. "I can't wait to see this movie. So, like, sure, that is a funny idea but the real version is going to be sick," she said.

Kristen, like every other Batman fan, has to wait for The Batman has just begun filming. Earlier this week, photos and videos from the sets were shared by onlookers and it revealed the possible first look at Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. Check it out here: The Batman FIRST photos tease Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne; Video reveals Gotham Police

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More