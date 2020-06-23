  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Batman Leak: Robert Pattinson starrer has a connection with Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight?

A new leak hints at a possible connection between Robert Pattinson's The Batman and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.
4706 reads Mumbai
The Batman Leak: Robert Pattinson starrer has a connection with Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight?The Batman Leak: Robert Pattinson starrer has a connection with Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While Robert Pattinson prepares for the release Tenet, a newly reported leak has revealed details about The Batman. It has been over a year since the Twilight star was roped in to play the new Batman, filling Ben Affleck's shoes in DC Extended Universe. While Matt Reeves gave us a glimpse of the actor in the Batsuit a few months ago, the filming, unfortunately, came to a standstill due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While the director aims at resuming the filming soon, a new leak reveals that the movie has a connection with The Dark Knight. 

Via Inverse, As per a report on the Production List, The Batman is set to resume filming on July 6. The makers were filming the DCEU flick in England. However, it seems like they are moving their filming location to Chicago. Fans of Christopher Nolan's Batman would know that the filmmaker turned towards Chicago to bring his version of Gotham City to life in Christian Bale's The Dark Knight. 

If the leak is true, DC fans will witness a few shades and tints of The Dark Knight in The Batman. While that is big news, the bigger news here is that the filming could resume soon and Reeves could meet the October 2021 release date deadline. Reeves is yet to address the leak. Meanwhile, Pattinson has been quarantining in London with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. Photos from their recent romantic strolls made its way online. 

Pattinson also opened up about his upcoming movie Tenet, with Nolan, where he spoke about almost losing his role in the movie over a box of chocolates. Read all about it here: Robert Pattinson thought he had lost his chance of working with Christopher Nolan over a box of chocolates

Credits :Inverse

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement