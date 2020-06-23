The Batman Leak: Robert Pattinson starrer has a connection with Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight?

A new leak hints at a possible connection between Robert Pattinson's The Batman and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

While Robert Pattinson prepares for the release Tenet, a newly reported leak has revealed details about The Batman. It has been over a year since the Twilight star was roped in to play the new Batman, filling Ben Affleck's shoes in DC Extended Universe. While Matt Reeves gave us a glimpse of the actor in the Batsuit a few months ago, the filming, unfortunately, came to a standstill due to the Coronavirus outbreak. While the director aims at resuming the filming soon, a new leak reveals that the movie has a connection with The Dark Knight.

Via Inverse, As per a report on the Production List, The Batman is set to resume filming on July 6. The makers were filming the DCEU flick in England. However, it seems like they are moving their filming location to Chicago. Fans of Christopher Nolan's Batman would know that the filmmaker turned towards Chicago to bring his version of Gotham City to life in Christian Bale's The Dark Knight.

If the leak is true, DC fans will witness a few shades and tints of The Dark Knight in The Batman. While that is big news, the bigger news here is that the filming could resume soon and Reeves could meet the October 2021 release date deadline. Reeves is yet to address the leak. Meanwhile, Pattinson has been quarantining in London with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. Photos from their recent romantic strolls made its way online.

Credits :Inverse

