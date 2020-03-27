The Batman: Matt Reeves confirms Robert Pattinson starrer production shuts down INDEFINITELY

Filming of Robert Pattinson's The Batman has come to a halt for indefinitely. Director Matt Reeves confirmed the news recently. This could mean that The Batman's release date could change.

Like several other productions, The Batman has also taken a massive hit amid the Coronavirus crisis. The DC movie sees Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz in the lead while Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis play crucial roles. The star-studded film, helmed by Matt Reeves, began the filming earlier this year. However, the shoot had to be brought to a halt for two weeks due to the fear of Covid-19 spread. While the break was limited to two weeks initially, Reeves has now confirmed The Batman's production has been put on hold indefinitely.

The filmmaker shared the update after a fan asked him if The Batman has experienced any delays. "@mattreevesLA just curious if shooting #TheBatman has experienced any delays and hope all of the cast and crew are safe and sound!!" the fan asked. "Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume... Everyone safe for the moment, thank you for asking, and stay safe too..." Reeves informed.

Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume... Everyone safe for the moment, thank you for asking, and stay safe too... https://t.co/wDhlYtphlm — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 25, 2020

The news comes after We Got This Covered claimed Warner Bros is considering pushing the release date. The studio is considering the new schedule and they are aware it might be long before they could reassemble the cast due to their schedules. The movie also has a huge crew and Reeves will need a sizable time for visual effects and editing. Given these factors, WB could reschedule the release date. With Reeves recent update, it seems like the makers could postpone The Batman June 2021 release date.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Batman: Robert Pattinson starrer's leaked images REVEAL the full Batsuit and Batcycle; Check it out

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Read More