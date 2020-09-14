The Batman: Matt Reeves to resume filming of Robert Pattinson starrer this week?

Filming of The Batman came to a halt after Robert Pattinson reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. It is now believed that Matt Reeves could resume filming of the DC flick this week.

Matt Reeves returned to the director's chair and resumed the filming of The Batman months after the shooting shut due to COVID-19. However, the director hit a road bump when a member of the sets was tested positive for Coronavirus. It was later reported that it was Robert Pattinson himself who tested positive for the virus. The diagnosis brought the filming to a standstill yet again. Now, it is claimed that the director and the stars of the DC movie will return to the sets and resume work this week.

If sources of Batman on Film are to be believed, The Batman will restart filming some time this week. The publication also claims that Pattinson has recovered, which means he could don the Batsuit this week. We'd suggest fans to take this update with a pinch of salt for Warner Bros is yet to comment or confirm the resume of work.

Meanwhile, the new update comes days after Warner Bros CEO confessed they weren't surprised with the COVID-19 results. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Ann Sarnoff said the production house was ready to expect the worst. “I think we never expected things to go completely smoothly. In fact, as we’ve been getting our protocols ready, we built-in contingencies. If someone tests positive, you do contact tracing, you pause, you evaluate, and come back when you can," she said.

"I think it would have been naïve to think we wouldn’t have certain cases on certain productions. The most important thing is to be ready for when that happens. And we were very much ready," she added. The Batman eyes an October 2021 release. Apart from Pattinson, The Batman stars Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and Colin Farrell among others. Check out the trailer below:

