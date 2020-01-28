The Batman: Matt Reeves shares FIRST PHOTO from sets of the Robert Pattinson starrer; Check it out

Director Matt Reeves took to Twitter to share a picture from the sets of The Batman. The filming of the Robert Pattinson starrer has officially begun.

A few weeks after photos from the London sets had leaked on social media, The Batman director has taken to Twitter to share the first photo from the Robert Pattinson starrer. Matt Reeves, who was handed over the directorial duties after Ben Affleck stepped down, has been busy scouting for the perfect cast for the DC movie. Now that his hunt is over, the director has made his way to the sets and has begun filming for the Batman movie.

Reeves took to social media and shared the clapboard from the sets of the Batman movie. The clapboard was placed on an expensive-looking leather chair. It wouldn't be wrong to speculate that the brown furniture belonged to Bruce Wayne. He shared the picture with the caption: "#DayOne #TheBatman," and tagged the film's director of photography Greig Fraser. If you look closely, the title of the movie is unlike a traditional font.

Check out the photo below:

While we try to decode what the title's font could mean, we are also eagerly waiting to see Pattinson in the Batsuit. The actor recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly and revealed the reason behind his interest in the DC superhero. "There was something that always appealed to me about it. I feel like it sort of exists outside the realm of this sort of [blockbuster]. Batman movies have always attracted really good directors and had really good actors playing in it. It’s got a legacy and a lineage to it which it’s never seemed to me like it’s been a cash-in for something," he said.

"Even how the TV series was done. People still watch the TV series. I mean, that’s a classic TV show, it’s very, very well done. And the performances are great. It’s a very interesting pop art kind of TV show. It’s funny. It’s not like they just made movies so they could sell toys. I’m sure there was a part of them that did that, but the first Batman, Jack Nicholson is playing the bad guy! There’s something very special about it. And also, those Tim Burton Batman movies when I was younger, I was obsessed with them," he added.

