The Batman: Matt Reeves wasn't sure studio would accept his 'humanist' version of Cape Crusader

The Batman director Matt Reeves confirms the Robert Pattinson starrer will not be an origin story. He also confessed he wasn't sure WB would be on board with his version of the Cape Crusader.

Matt Reeves turned towards Robert Pattinson to play the next Batman. The actor replaced Ben Affleck in the upcoming DC-themed movie. While the cast eventually was confirmed, rumours did the rounds suggesting The Batman's plot. Speculations revealed The Batman wasn't going to delve into the traditional origin story. The director has now confirmed the rumour. Instead, he is following the footsteps of Christopher Nolan to present a different version of the DC superhero. However, Reeves admitted he wasn't sure Warner Bros would be on board with his approach.

Speaking with Nerdist, Reeves revealed he was tackling Batman's story with a "humanist" approach. While it was an interesting way to look at the superhero, the director was wary of the reaction to the script. "I’m going to pitch the version of Batman that I would do, which is going to have a humanist bent. And who knows if they’ll have any interest? If they don’t, then I won’t do it. And that’ll be okay,” Reeves said. “I was really lucky that they said yes," he added.

Speaking of the script, Reeves said, "I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is. Like this guy, he’s majorly struggling, and this is how he’s trying to rise above that struggle. But that doesn’t mean that he even fully understands, you know."

"It’s that whole idea of the shadow self and what’s driving you, and how much of that you can incorporate, and how much of it you’re doing that you’re unaware of," he explained.

The Batman's filming has currently been halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Reeves confirmed that shooting has been stopped for an indefinite period. Read all about it here: The Batman: Matt Reeves confirms Robert Pattinson starrer production shuts down INDEFINITELY

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Nerdist

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More