The Batman New Footage Details: Matt Reeves TEASES Robert Pattinson film as 'most emotional Batman movie ever'

Robert Pattinson's upcoming film, The Batman has managed to generate a lot of excitement ever since its announcement and in a recently released new footage of the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, fans will certainly be more eager to watch it soon. As Warner Bros released unseen footages of their upcoming projects at CinemaCon, The Batman was also a part of it.

In the new footage featured at the event, as per Entertainment Weekly, the video included a few scenes but mainly also consisted of a featurette where director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson spoke about the film. As per reports, Reeves promised the upcoming film to be the most "emotional Batman movie" ever. He also spoke about it being "radically different" than what we have seen before.

Talking about the film, Pattinson also spoke about his role as the dark knight and said, "For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons", via EW.

It seems much of the footage shown was necessary new including clips of the first look released as DC FanDome last year. Although among the new footage added, it has been reported that actor Andy Serkis' appearance as Alfred Pennyworth was seen in it. Also, a few action scenes made it to the footage which showed Pattinson's caped crusader beating up his foes.

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton aka the Riddler and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Also, Jeffrey Wright will be seen playing the role of Commissioner Gordon.

