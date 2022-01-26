The Batman: New poster unveils Robert Pattinson’s dual identities, Zoë Kravitz’s gritty look & more

A new poster of The Batman has just dropped and it gives a clearer look at Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman. In this highly-anticipated version of the superhero film, Robert Pattinson essays the role of Gotham's Caped Crusader and Zoë Kravitz essays the role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Set outside of the DC Extended Universe continuity, the poster also revealed that the film will be released on March 4.

The hopes are high for this version of the classic superhero film. According to the new poster, the film has 3 title roles apart from Batman’s, the first is Paul Dano's Riddler who is expected to be the film’s primary antagonist. Colin Farrell's mob boss Penguin is also expected to play a big role in this feature and Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle/Catwoman who may not be so much of a villain and more of a romantic interest. You can see the poster below:

In addition to the obvious, the new poster also gives a look at Pattinson’s 2 identities in the film, of the villains, Riddler is seen in his classic costume with a look inspired by the real-life Zodiac Killer. Catwoman also stays true to her signature style with her trademark whip and Penguin appears as Gotham's crime kingpin.

Back in October 2021, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for The Batman, promising a darker superhero with Pattinson in the lead now, the trailer showed Pattinson, who dons the cape and cowl for the first time in the role, giving a stellar performance. The teaser debuted as part of the DC FanDome event.

