The Batman: Robert Pattinson explains why his caped crusader is not a playboy unlike his predecessors

Robert Pattinson's latest work on the DC blockbuster The Batman has been lauded for many reasons but one such pertinent judgement popular between critics and netizens alike is his fresh take on the legendary Batman persona of the rich playboy vigilante. In a recent chat with EW, via Comicbook, the Twilight breakthrough star opened up about why he chose to let go of Batman's playboy prowess.

In the interview, Pattinson noted that the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of Batman is his playboy poise, the actor continued, "then that's how he disguises himself, so no one knows he's Batman." Pattinson revealed that taking that away from him made the character of the caped crusader "make more sense." During the outlet's Around The Table, Pattinson revealed his intentions behind this decision, "There's something about a person who would be able to delineate three incredibly distinct personalities, and then just being able to switch them as an outfit at will. "

The Tenet actor then went on to add, "That's really way more sociopathic than someone who doesn't really have much more control over it and is compelled to put this suit on. It's kind of out of his control a little bit." Pattinson also remarked that his Batman is still grieving his parents' loss and this take on the character allows him to portray the pain that a hero feels while navigating through a surging need for revenge and a righteous want for justice.

Meanwhile, Pattinson explained why this version of the bat vigilante made more sense and elaborated, "He hasn't gotten over being the 10-year-old boy who, in his mind, let his parents die." Pattinson dug deeper and detailed that his Bruce Wayne needed the Batman persona because he sees himself as "an incredibly weak and vulnerable child" and he requires an alternative self so that he can face the evil in Gotham City let alone defeat them.

