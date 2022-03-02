The Batman: Robert Pattinson gushes over 'really really solid' script ahead of film's release

Robert Pattinson, in a new chat with ET, revealed how his closest friends reacted to him playing the iconic Bat vigilante in Matt Reeves' The Batman. On Tuesday night, the actor appeared on the red carpet premiere of the movie in a dashing all-black ensemble and shared how confident he was about the film as he raved about its "solid" script.

During the interview, the Twilight star disclosed that all of it was "so surreal" to him. He then fumbled through his excitement and revealed, "I mean, it’s like, it’s literally … I was just texting somebody earlier, ‘I’m going to the Batman premiere tonight’ and they're like, ‘Don’t you find it really weird that you’re Batman?’ I’m like, yeah. It’s really, really weird." The Tenet actor also admitted that he was "kind of" nervous and continued, "I mean, I've had enough people tell me they like it, so I'm hoping it'll go really well."

Meanwhile, Pattinson gushed over the "really, really solid" script of the film. The actor shared that despite being a non-nerd who grew up without superhero comics, reading a ton of graphic novels helped him find some common ground with the character. Pattinson also talked about how he started to connect with a specific "Batman feeling" and added, "It was quite organic. I wasn’t particularly thinking, ‘Oh, this is how I wanna do it.' It's just kind of what came out."

Fans would be delighted to know that Pattinson spoke to the outlet about starring in a sequel to the upcoming film and shared that he was extremely proud of his work on the production. He continued, "There's so much I love [about the film] and it would be so fun to do it again."

