The Batman: Robert Pattinson reveals he wants to push the DC superhero character's limits

Robert Pattinson revealed that he wants to push his limits in the upcoming Batman film and do ‘crazy stuff’ with the character. Here’s what he said.

Robert Pattinson is super excited about his upcoming role in The Batman and wants to do crazy stuff with the caped crusader’s character. Last year, DC took its fans by surprise after it roped in Robert Pattinson to star as Batman in the upcoming film. However, regardless of what the fans think, Pattinson has worked in quite a few critically acclaimed lower budgeted independent films and has added many challenging roles to his credit. The actor now wants to use that experience in his upcoming superhero role.

During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the actor spoke about how R-rated films allow you to do a lot more. Talking about Batman, the 33-year-old actor asserted that he wants to push the film as far as it can go and do crazy things with his role. The actor mentioned that director Matt Reeves is ready to experiment with him. Since the plot details of the upcoming film are being kept under tight wraps, the fact that the actor spoke about R-ratings while talking about the film that is expected to be of PG-13 rating, adds a point of confusion.

Meanwhile, during another interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor was asked about his decision to work in a mainstream big-budget film, considering that he has been doing abstract and under-the-radar indie movies for a while. Explaining the reason behind his choice, the actor stated that something about the DC comic book character always attracted him. He stated that there a prestige attached to the role, and that is attractive.

The actor also asserted that he sees an aura of quality in every live-action Batman project throughout the character's history, including the original Batman TV series. Pattinson also recalled being obsessed with Tim Burton’s Batman movies when he was younger. The actor stated that there is something special about the films and the character that appealed to him.

