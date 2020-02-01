The Batman: Robert Pattinson says his character is crazy & has contradictory elements in it; Read details

The Hollywood actor in an interview with BBC said that his Batman character is as crazy as some of his previous characters.

The Hollywood film, The Batman will see Twilight star Robert Pattinson essay Bruce Wayne. The Hollywood actor in an interview with BBC said that his Batman character is as crazy as some of his previous characters. The star also added further that his character in Batman has some contradictory elements in it, which make it unique. Robert Pattinson does not shy away from admitting that from all the big roles that Hollywood has to offer, he thought the Batman’s character was a special one. The Tenet star has acted in films which were reportedly considered, indie films.

But with The Batman, Robert Pattinson will be returning to the big league. The Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson will also feature in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet apart from being the Batman. The latest news reports about the actor state that he stayed away from the big studios films as it would have affected the actor's film career and hence Pattinson chose to do the indie films, despite the massive fans following that Twilight series brought the actor. Robert Pattinson further added that there are many actors for whom the big budget studio films did not turn out too well.

The actor also mentions that he felt it would be silly on his part to do a massive film in the action or thriller genre. The Batman star adds that there is always that possibility that your current film will be your last and hence he did not want to stop his acting career on a transitional flick. The much-awaited flick, The Batman will hit the big screen on June 25, 2021.

