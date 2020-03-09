The Batman: Robert Pattinson starrer based on Adam West's version? Jeffrey Wright spills the beans

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson have been tight-lipped about The Batman and it seems like Jeffrey Wright wants to maintain the secrecy. However, he has assured The Batman movie has nothing to do with Adam West's Batman.

The Batman has begun filming. The new Batman movie sees Robert Pattinson filling the shoes of Matt Reeves. While Warner Bros isn't letting any details about the plot out, The Batman actor Jeffrey Wright has spilled a few beans about the new DCEU movie. For the unversed, Wright has been roped in to play Commissioner Gordon in the movie. While we await his first look from the movie, the actor recently revealed a few interesting insights into Reeves' The Batman.

Speaking with CNET, the actor revealed that the new Batman movie is not based on Adam West's Batman. He made the clarification when he explained he bonded with Reeves over the 1960s' Batman. "I was a bit of a fan of Batman comics, and comics generally, growing up. But I was a lunatic Adam West Batman fan. And Matt Reeves, who is directing the movie, was as well. And we were talking about it and he said, "In my mind, that wasn't camp." Now, this is not to say that we're doing an Adam West Batman in any respect," he assured.

"But that for me was my early dive into the Batman cosmos. Matt and I agree it wasn't camp for us, it was deadly serious for an 8-year-old kid. Deadly serious with the most tricked-out heroic technology and bells and whistles this side of James Bond. If you look back at it within context, man, it was as Batman as anything. The pastel tones harken back to the original Bob Kane/Bill Finger stuff. That was my early and much appreciated introduction into Gotham," he added.

While it might not be an Adam West Batman movie, the leaked photos do feature the grounded elements from the old Batman show. Check them out here: The Batman: Robert Pattinson starrer's leaked images REVEAL the full Batsuit and Batcycle; Check it out

