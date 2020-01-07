The Batman: Robert Pattinson starrer finds its Penguin in Colin Farrell; DC fans give a seal of approval

The Batman has found its Penguin in Colin Farrell. Director Matt Reeves confirmed his role in the Robert Pattinson starrer on Twitter.

In his own style, Reeves took to Twitter to share a GIF featuring the actor. The GIF perfectly matches Reeves' caption. Announcing his addition to the cast, Reeves wrote, "Wait — is that you, #Oz?" with a bat symbol beside it. The tweet confirmed that Colin would be playing Oswald Cobblepot, commonly known as the Penguin in the comics. The GIF sees Colin shrugging. Check out the tweet below.

The announcement has left fans rooting for the Matt Reeves directorial. Fans took to the announcement thread to approve of Reeves' decision. Check out a few reactions below:

This isn't the first time Reeves took to Twitter to announce the addition of a new cast member into his movie. The filmmaker chose a similar style to announce Jeffrey Wright's addition to the cast as Commissioner Jim Gordon and Paul Dano as The Riddler. The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis. The Batman is set to start filming this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

