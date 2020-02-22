The Batman: Robert Pattinson starrer's leaked images REVEAL the full Batsuit and Batcycle; Check it out

The leaked photos and videos from Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman reveal the full Batsuit and the DC superhero’s Batcycle. Check it out.

The pictures from the sets of Robert Pattinson’s upcoming DC film The Batman have been leaked online and they are all over the internet. These pictures and videos give fans a sneak peek of the much-anticipated film for the first time. The images were taken during an outdoor location shoot and it features a stunt person in the batman suit. Every batman film features a different version of the famous Batsuit, and ever since the latest project was announced, the fans were eagerly waiting for the makers to reveal the costume.

In addition to the Batsuit, the pictures also feature Batman’s motorcycle. While the concept looks similar to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight, both the Batsuit and Batcycle look more realistic than Nolan’s. In a video leaked on the internet, the Batman can be seen driving his Batcycle. The video also features another motorcycle, but it's not yet clear who it is for. Some fans on Twitter, however, think it belongs to Batwoman. Last week, director Matt Reeves released the first look of Pattinson’s batman on Twitter and captioned it as, "#TheBatman #CameraTest." The 55-second-long clip gave fans a close look at the actor in the batsuit. The video also features background music composed by Michael Giacchino.

Check out the pictures and video here:

Catwoman: Can you come over? Batman: Naw, fighting the Joker Catwoman: I stole a diamond Batman: pic.twitter.com/KSONkRHWBw — Dbsage (@Dbsage_) February 21, 2020

The much anticipated upcoming Batman film will feature Robert Pattinson as a young Bruce Wayne who has just started his journey as the caped crusader. The film’s cast also includes Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell. The film is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.

