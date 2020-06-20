The Batman: Robert Pattinson took inspiration from Robert Downey Jr & Chris Evans to play the DC superhero

Robert Pattinson revealed that he had his moment of hesitancy on whether he can live up to the character, i.e. Batman. However, looking at actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who have played iconic superheroes on-screen, the 34-year-old actor understands that everyone is nervous when the opportunity comes about.

One of the most exciting movies, that is releasing in 2021, has to be Matt Reeves' ambitious take on quite possibly the greatest DC superhero, Batman, in The Batman. Moreover, it's the oddball choice of having Robert Pattinson replace Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader that has left fans curious. While the reaction to the casting choice has been polarising, many expect the actor to add more depth into the mystery, i.e. Bruce Wayne. For Robert to play such an iconic character; the actor had his fair share of hesitation on whether he could live up to the superhero.

In a recent interview with For Men Healthy, via @Pattinson360 on Twitter, Pattinson disclosed that he has come into every project of his, wanting to learn and achieve new things. That's usually in the embodiment of the character and someone who has a different personality to the Tenet star but taking on a full physical transformation as well feels even more exciting for Robert. For now, Pattinson is not afraid of failure and is in fact a bit more ambitious in the roles he chooses. Earlier, the actor would have run a mile from anything with a physical edge like Batman.

Moreover, talking about how he has taken inspiration from actors like Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (Black Adam), the 34-year-old actor confessed, "Any actor will go through periods where they'll hesitate and question whether they can live up to a character in a script or the expectations that go with it... You look at the true warriors of the superhero genre - Hemsworth, The Rock, Downey Jr, Evans - and wonder if you're putting yourself in the wrong place. And yet, having spoken to a few, I know everyone is nervous when the opportunity comes about."

"It’s all about pushing boundaries and building up to a point where you know you can do justice to the physicality required. And past that, so much of it is letting the special effects and on-screen exchanges produce the real magic. Overall, it’s just very exciting," Robert concluded.

Are you excited to see Robert Pattinson play Batman in The Batman? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

The Batman is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

