The Batman: Robert Pattinson's 1st look in Batsuit REVEALED & everyone's talking about his impeccable jawline

As revealed by The Batman director Matt Reeves, we now have the first official look of Robert Pattinson as Batman in the iconic Batsuit, in the form of a look test. Watch Robert's literal 'jaw-dropping' Batman look below.

When it was first announced that Robert Pattinson, who is known to masses as Edward Cullen from the Twilight series, was roped in by Warner Brothers as the next Batman, there was an obvious polarised reaction. While some felt Robert was not the perfect, gruffly fit to play the part of the Dark Knight, others had faith in the actor's tremendous acting potential. We still have a long way to go before we see Robert in The Batman, but director Matt Reeves is getting us all hyped up with the actor's first look as the Caped Crusader in the Batsuit.

Taking to his Twitter page, Matt shared the look test of Pattinson as Batman thus revealing the Batsuit, in the process. With a dark piano score fit for the DC superhero (thanks to The Batman music composer Michael Giacchino) and the ominous red lighting to set the complimenting mood, we see the 33-year-old donning the Batsuit, which seems inspired by Arkham Knight. Furthermore, many are talking about the new Batman logo, which is being theorised to be made by Joe Chill's gun, that killed Bruce Wayne's parents. However, most people are raving over Robert's picture-perfect jawline, which is accentuated thanks to the Batman cowl.

Watch Robert Pattinson's look test as Batman below:

We can't believe we have to wait so long for The Batman!

See how DC fans have reacted to Robert Pattinson as Batman:

“I’m Batman” - Robert Pattinson, Eclipse DVD Commentary https://t.co/8I524Tqadt — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) February 14, 2020

I never thought 10+ years ago that I’d be excited for a Robert Pattinson film after Twilight Here I am, hyped as fuck for his role as Bruce Wayne. The Batman. What a timeline we live in. — Plathanos #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) February 14, 2020

I think Robert Pattinson's #TheBatman suit is now my favorite. pic.twitter.com/lSq2e54qeG — Opcul (@Opcul_) February 14, 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen , It’s Finally Here, Our First Look at: Robert Pattinson as Batman And it’s so beautiful#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/U6Mx4BFRav — Afram Malki (@AframMalki) February 14, 2020

Here's a better look at Robert Pattinson's Batman. The cowl is interesting. Has a bit of a Daredevil home-made look to it. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/YatS0k07h3 — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) February 14, 2020

Are you excited to see Robert Pattinson play Batman in The Batman? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Also starring Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, The Batman is slated to release in the US on June 25, 2021.

