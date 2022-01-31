The Batman: Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne witnesses an attack at a Gotham funeral in intense new clip

After a scene from Robert Pattinson's upcoming film, The Batman was previously leaked, an official clip of the same has now been released by director Matt Reeves and Warner Bros and it is sure to leave you absolutely stunned. In the scene, Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne s seen attending a funeral in Gotham which soon turns into a scary affair.

The three-minute clip doesn't feature any dialogues from Pattinson but the actor's silent act will also leave you impressed. In the video, a morose-looking Bruce Wayne, at a Gotham funeral where Jeffrey Wright's James Gordon and other Gotham Policemen are also in attendance. Although soon, the funeral gets disrupted as a rogue car enters the church causing pandemonium.

The scene is intense and seems to also give a glimpse of The Riddler who is seen as a shadowy figure after the car smashes into the church. Pattinson's Wayne can be seen jumping to save a child who has been mourning at the funeral. The three-minute scene promises to pique your interest enough to make you eagerly wait for the film.

Check out the clip here:

Taking to Twitter, Matt Reeves also shared a link to the new clip and wrote, "Many of you may have seen this scene from @TheBatman floating around online, so I decided to put it on my vimeo in 4k. #AdvanceTickets go on sale 2/10! In the meantime, hope you enjoy this sneak peak... #TheBatman comes out #OnlyInTheaters on March 4th!"

The Batman has already generated a lot of interest as fans are eager to see Pattinson's take on the caped crusader in the film.

