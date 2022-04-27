The Batman sequel with Robert Pattinson CONFIRMED; Matt Reeves to return as director

The Batman 2 is officially happening with Robert Pattinson returning as the caped crusader. At CinemaCon 2022, Warner Bros confirmed the big news revealing that the sequel will have Matt Reeves return as the director and writer for the follow-up after the success of the first one which became highest-grossing movie of the year at the US box office.

The Batman was received positively by the audiences who praised Pattinson for his grim take on the dark knight. The film captured Bruce Wayne from his younger days and as someone who is new at taking on the superhero duties in Gotham. The film also consisted of a post-credits scene featuring Barry Keoghan as Joker but it's not yet confirmed if the film's upcoming sequel will follow up with that storyline. The Batman's cast included Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordon.

During the CinemaCon event, Matt Reeves made a brief appearance as he spoke about the sequel and also thanked fans for all the love they received for the first one. Speaking about The Batman's next chapter, he said, "This is thrilling for me," and further added that he is "excited" to jump back into the world for the sequel as per Entertainment Weekly.

While the director didn't have any more details to provide about the upcoming sequel, fans will have to wait a little more to find out whom will Pattinson's Batman take on in the upcoming film.

