The Batman star Jeffrey Wright TEASES the sound of Robert Pattinson's Batmobile: Wait ‘til you hear it

Matt Reeves had Batman fans in a state of unrest as he revealed the first look at Robert Pattinson's Batmobile for his movie, The Batman. Jeffrey Wright, who has been cast as Commissioner James Gordon hyped up the new Batmobile further by teasing about how glorious the vehicle sounded when revved up.

The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson play the role of the dark knight for the very first time, is already underway in its filming. A few weeks ago, fans were left spellbound by Robert's look test (cue screams for that impeccable jawline!), and now director Matt Reeves has got us excited one more time with another look. This time, we see Pattinson in his DC superhero avatar posing next to the Batmobile, which many feel is quite nostalgic to Adam West's Batman vehicles.

While Twitterati went on a rampage deciphering and fanboying over the new developments in the upcoming DCEU (DC Extended Universe) movie, Jeffrey Wright, who has been cast as Commissioner James Gordon, is amping up the excitement levels, especially when it comes to the new Batmobile. Reposting the first look of the Batmobile shared by Matt, Jeffrey teased the sound that the vehicle will make when revved up in the film and judging by his tweet, it's going to be nothing short of glorious! "THAT SHIT!!!," Wright tweeted and added, "Wait ‘til you hear it."

Check out Jeffrey Wright's tweets about the new Batmobile in The Batman below:

Wait ‘til you hear it. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 4, 2020

Besides Robert and Jeffrey, The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dan as The Riddler, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

The Batman is slated to release in the US on June 25, 2021.

