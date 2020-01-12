Batman star made to take pills to shrink his private parts; Deets Inside

Batman star Burt Ward, who played Robin on the Batman show in the 1960s, confessed that he was asked to take pills to shrink his private parts.

For the longest time, Burt Ward was the synonym to Robin for those growing up in the 60s. The actor played the DC superhero in the Batman show for ABC. The show ran between 1966 and 1968. Earlier this week, the actor unveiled a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But he made the headlines for his experience on the DC television show. Ward revealed that he was made him take pills to shrink his pe**s for a shocking reason.

The actor revealed that the channel made him take pills to reduce his private part because of his "a very large bulge for television." It is known that the Cape Crusaders costumes were tight-fitting and it is obvious that the bulge was evident. Robin was seen jumping around wearing green underwear from the early years of Batman comics. The ABC Batman series managed to bring that to life with Burt Ward’s costume. However, there was one problem. The outfit was too tight revealing too much. "They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television," Burt informed the international outlet.

“With Adam they put Turkish towels in his undershorts,” he added. It became so problematic that the studio advised Burt to see a doctor to prescribe medication and “shrink me up.” Ward did get those pills but quit taking those pills. "I took them for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children. I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it," he added.

