The Batman star Peter Sarsgaard on the tone of Matt Reeves' film: It has power and chaos in it

Peter Sarsgaard further stated that the film is made by director Matt Reeves who is known to have taken a very unique approach to the set-up of the film including Gotham City.

From all the DC flicks that will be hitting the big screen, the fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for The Batman. The viewers are particularly intrigued about the film's story line and its treatment of the characters. As per the latest media reports, Hollywood actor Peter Sarsgaard who recently joined the heavy weight star cast of The Batman, revealed during the Television Critics Association's press tour that the DC film will have a lot of power and chaos in it. He further continued saying that the film is made by director Matt Reeves who is known to have taken a very unique approach to the set-up of the film including the Gotham City.

The much-awaited film, The Batman will see the Twilight star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne or The Batman. The star cast also includes Big Little Lies actor Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman aka Selina Kyle. Other actors who will feature in the Hollywood flick include, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and Peter Sarsgaard. Now, with the new added member, Peter Sarsgaard dropping such a major hint about the film's tone, the fans have already increased their expectations from the Robert Pattinson starrer.

Sarsgaard while talking about the film also revealed that he was happy to have such a terrific star cast with amazing actors. He also added that the film is young and very clearly has an edge. Peter Sarsgaard goes on to add that the film feels very different from the previous Batman flicks.

(ALSO READ: The Batman FIRST photos tease Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne; Video reveals Gotham Police)

Read More