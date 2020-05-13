Batman star Robert Pattinson cannot stop giggling after BLOWING UP his oven during a pasta cooking experiment

Batman actor Robert Pattinson donned the chef's hat to experiment with a pasta recipe only to blow up his oven.

If you think you are the only person who's quarantine cooking is going wrong, Robert Pattinson is here to give you a tough competition. The Batman actor was supposed to film for his first movie as the Dark Knight. However, owing to the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, the Matt Reeves directorial was brought to a halt. Now that Pattinson has been homebound, like many of us, he decided to experiment in the kitchen. And like many of us, he also failed oh-so-epically.

In a new GQ article, Pattinson revealed he was inventing a new kind of pasta - "pasta which you can hold in your hand." He had already named the dish. He has picked out Piccolini Cuscino or "Little Pillow." The actor revealed that the idea of "inventing" the dish came to him when he was pondering upon the thought that what if "pasta really had the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizzas?" He added, "I was trying to figure out how to capitalize in this area of the market."

The pasta dish comprised of "giant, filthy dust-covered box of cornflakes," presliced cheese, "just any sauce," (the actor said), sugar, penne, aluminum foil, and water. But before he could blow up the food industry with the new dish, his oven seemed to have different plans and blew up in the kitchen instead.

It began with the actor first burning himself while taking the pasta out of the microwave, then accidentally lighting up on of his gloves on fire before the oven met its death. GQ writer Zach Baron played witness to the hilarious incident. "Proudly he is walking back toward the counter that his phone is on when, behind him, a lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave. Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire. He’s giggling and crouching as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound," the author penned in the piece.

"The f---ing electricity … oh, my God,” Pattinson said which was followed by "a loud, final bang, the oven/microwave goes dark." “Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone. But that is a Piccolini Cuscino," the Tenet star said. Unsure if he was genuinely trying to create something new or merely trolling us, but we relate to the whole episode.

