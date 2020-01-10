Batman star Robert Pattinson confesses how the superhero character has always been a prestigious role

In a recent interview, Robert Pattinson explains what appealed to him about playing the role of batman. Check out what he said.

DC ended up shocking its fans after it roped in Robert Pattinson to star as the famous caped crusader in its upcoming Batman film. Ever since the announcement, the fans have been wondering if the actor will be able to justify the role, mostly because they still see Pattinson as Edward Cullen from the Twilight franchise. Regardless of what the fans say, Pattinson is all set add a DC film to his acting credits and during a recent interview, the actor opened up about why he decided to take up the role.

Ever since the actor said goodbye to his role in the famous vampire movie, the actor has added some impressive indie characters to his acting resume and according to the characters ended up preparing him for the big role. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor was asked about his decision to work in a mainstream big budget film, considering that he has been doing abstract and under-the-radar indie movies for a while. Explaining the reason behind his choice, the actor stated that something about the DC comic book character always attracted him. He stated that there a prestige attached to the role, and that is attractive.

The actor also asserted that he sees an aura of quality in every live-action Batman project throughout the character's history, including the original Batman TV series. He asserted that Batman movies have always been made entertain people and not because the creators wanted to sell toys. The actor also recalled being obsessed with Tim Burton Batman movies when I was younger. The actor stated that there is something special about the films and the character that appealed to him.

