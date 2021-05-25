The Batman star Robert Pattinson forays into producing; SIGNS overall first look deal with Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson is the latest celebrity who is turning producer as the Tenet star recently inked an overall first-look deal with Warner Bros. that touches all divisions. Read his statement about the signing below.

Besides dazzling us with some sensational out of the box performances, Robert Pattinson is adding another feather to his talented cap; Producer! In what will be his first foray into producing, the Tenet star has signed an overall first-look deal with Warner Bros. that touches all division, according to The Wrap. The divisions include Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max while his producing duties will dip into theatrical, SVOD and WBTV properties.

In a statement about the signing with Warner Bros., Robert shared, "Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking. I'm thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life," before adding, "I've loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances and their desire to push the envelope creatively."

On the other hand, Courtenay Valenti, Warner Bros. Pictures President of Production and Development and Richard Brener, New Line Cinema President and Chief Creative Officer shared in a joint statement that they have been "incredibly impressed with Rob's eye for identifying dynamic new filmmakers." Additionally, Pattinson "is continually nurturing exciting story ideas into compelling screenplays." Courtenay and Richard are also "excited" about the fact that Warner Bros. and New Line will be Robert's "home" and that they get to "benefit from his creative, commercial passions."

Congratulations, Robert Pattinson!

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse enjoy London stroll with The Batman star's parents amid engagement talk

Meanwhile, Robert will next be seen in Matt Reeves' The Batman, also starring Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell, which is slated to release on March 4, 2022, and wrapped production earlier this year in March.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×