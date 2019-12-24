Batman star Robert Pattinson making MCU debut with Guardians of the Galaxy 3? James Gunn spills the beans

Rumours about Robert Pattinson joining Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 began doing the rounds of social media. James Gunn has addressed these speculations to reveal if The Batman star is indeed going to be a part of the MCU movie.

It is crazy how casting rumours get the best of fans. One of the casting rumours that not many people knew was a rumour in the first place was of Robert Pattinson joining the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and marking his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Yes, a few fans are under the impression that The Batman star will be joining Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and others for the final part of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn is now clarifying Pattinson's stand in the GotG franchise.

The filmmaker, who is currently busy with the making of his DCEU movie The Suicide Squad, clarified that Pattinson has not been roped in for Guardians 3. Gunn cleared the air when a fan asked him if Pattinson was involved in the project. "No, it's definitely not," he commented, addressing the rumour.

Check out the interaction below:

That's not the only update Gunn shared. A fan inquired about Guardians of the Galaxy 3's release date. The director clarified that GotG 3 doesn't go on the filming floors anytime soon. "I won’t start filming for a year or so," he said.

Gunn's updates on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 comes a week after Gillian revealed that the script of Guardians 3 is the best of the trilogy. "I think it’ll be in the next couple of years, but I’ve read Vol. 3 and I think it’s the best of the trilogy. I know that we’re all really excited to have James Gunn back as our fearless leader. So we’re all just really looking forward to getting back together," she told The Hollywood Reporter during the promotions of Jumanji: The Next Level.

