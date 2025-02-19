Batman Star Robert Pattinson Reveals How He Feels About Having a Huge Male Fan Following: ‘It's Quite Strange’

Robert Pattinson gave a hilarious reaction to having a huge male fan following after his appearance in The Batman. The actor previously opened up about audiences of Twilight approaching him and sharing their thoughts about the film franchise, even 20 years later. Now, the Remember Me star has claimed that he finds it strange to have men coming up to him and praising his performance in the Christopher Nolan directorial.

In a conversation with the Associated Press during the conference for Mickey 17, the actor revealed, “It’s quite strange.” Speaking about the significant number of men supporting him for the movie, Pattinson shared, “There’s like a bunch of guys, which is a new one for me!”

Pattinson gained popularity through his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series. With his portrayal of the character, the actor also attracted a large female fan base.

The franchise consisted of five movies, released between 2008 and 2012. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor also discussed how iconic the films have been, mentioning that even after nearly two decades, fans still approach him to talk about the vampire movies.

He said, “I love that people keep telling me, ‘Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre.’” Pattinson continued, explaining that he responds to fans by asking, “Are you still stuck on that sh*t? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Batman also attracted a massive audience to theaters, many of whom ultimately fell in love with Robert’s portrayal of the superhero.

The movie is available to stream on Prime Video, while the Twilight series can be watched on Netflix.