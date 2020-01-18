The Batman star Zoe Kravitz: I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity

Zoe Kravitz spoke candidly during an interview about why she chose to play Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in Matt Reeves' directorial The Batman. The Big Little Lies star credited Catwoman and Selina's strong femininity as a key factor in her decision.

One of the highly-anticipated films of 2021 is undoubtedly The Batman, which is helmed by Matt Reeves and is jam-packed with immense star power. At the top of the list is Robert Pattinson, who takes the reigns of the Caped Crusader while Zoe Kravtiz has been roped in to play Catwoman. According to Entertainment Tonight, at Hulu's Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour to promote her series High Fidelity, Zoe got candid about playing Catwoman in The Batman.

While revealing that she got the pixie cut for her upcoming movie, Kravitz added, "The script is wonderful. It's really grounded and deep and I can't say more than that, because I'll get fired." The 31-year-old actress also revealed that the whole Batman world has always been interesting to her and that Catwoman is such an iconic character. "I was never into a lot of comic books, but that was always really intriguing to me. And then, of course, Michelle Pfeiffer and her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic," the Big Little Lies star added.

Complimenting Catwoman and Selina Kyle, Zoe shared, "I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle, represents really strong femininity, and I'm excited to dive into that." For Kravitz, femininity means power which is different from masculine power and that's what is really interesting for her about Batman and Catwoman. While the actress states that Batman represents a very masculine power, Catwoman represents a very feminine power which is slightly more complicated and softer too.

"I like the idea you can be soft and you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous," Zoe concluded.

The Batman is slated to release on June 25, 2021.

