The Batman star Zoe Kravitz opens up about why she deleted all her Instagram posts after the 2021 Met Gala

Zoe Kravitz is speaking up against online trolls and how their hateful comments forced the actress to erase her existence from Instagram. On the 2021 Met Gala, Zoe Kravitz attended the auspicious red carpet in hopes of expressing herself through fashion as she adorned crystal mesh Yves Saint Laurent outfit which according to some netizens showed "too much skin."

The Batman actress in a chat with Elle, via Us Weekly, opened up and said, "The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy." She reiterated that even though she might have star power, she is still a "human being," she added, "I want to f**king defend myself." After the event in September 2021, Kravitz had deleted all her posts on Instagram and had gone MIA until recently popping back up in October to promote her new DC movie beside Robert Pattinson The Batman.

The Pretty Little Liars actress went on to explain her absence, "the fact that I’m like, ‘Should I have not worn that?’ No, I do what I want to do and I make what I want to make and if I’m now starting to be afraid of what other people are going to say or think, I’m no longer doing my job as an artist. I’m not experiencing the world and putting that into art. I’m walking on eggshells. F**k that. So, I needed to take a minute."

Meanwhile, before creating a clean slate, Kravitz did respond to some of the trolls on her account. When an Instagram user accused her of "unnecessarily" showing skin, she wrote, "Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization/brainwashing. It’s just a body. We all got 'em."

