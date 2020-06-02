The Batman starring Robert Pattinson gets nod from UK government to resume shooting?

The latest news reports suggest that the cast and crew of The Batman had received a green signal to go ahead with their filming work from the UK government.

The Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman has reportedly got the permission to resume its filming work in the United Kingdom. The latest news reports suggest that the cast and crew of The Batman had received a green signal to go ahead with their filming work. Oliver Dowden reportedly told The Guardian that they will try their best to make sure that the film industry is back on track when it comes to the filming work. The latest news reports further add that the UK government has issued a fresh set of rules and regulations so that filmmakers who want to resume their shoots in the UK can do so.

The film industry across the globe has been hit the hardest due to the Coronavirus pandemic. All the filmmakers had to suspend their production and shooting work due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Now, slowly and steadily the foreign locations which are a favourite with the international filmmakers have started easing their rules of the Coronavirus lockdown. The United Kingdom is one of those nations that has decided to grant permission to makers who want to shoot their films in the UK.

The team of the Robert Pattinson starrer will hopefully reach the UK soon to resume shooting and make sure that the film does not get delayed any further than what it has already owing to the Coronavirus scare. Many filmmakers across the globe had to postpone their film release owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. Films like No Time To Die, Mulan, Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 go pushed ahead of their original release dates.

