The Batman starring Robert Pattinson to now release in October 2021? Find Out

The highly anticipated film from Hollywood, The Batman was initially meant to hit the big screen in the month of June 2021. But now a news report in Variety states that the Robert Pattinson starrer has been postponed to October 2021. This decision comes in the wake of the global Coronavirus outbreak, due to which all the production and filming work on films across the world has come to a standstill. Makers of all the Hollywood flicks had completely shut down the filming work owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, news reports on the film by Matt Reeves suggested that the production work has been closed. Now, the news reports suggest that the film with Robert Pattinson as the new Batman will hit the theatres on October 1, 2021. Not just The Batman, films like Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan, Fast and Furious 9, Black Widow and Daniel Craig's No Time To Die have pushed their release dates ahead amid the Coronavirus scare. Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet which will also feature Robert Pattinson is hoping to keep its release date of July 17.

News reports also suggest that the Angels and Demons star Tom Hanks' film with Baz Luhrmann will be hitting the big screen on November 5, 2021, as opposed to the previous release date of October 1, 2021. The film reportedly is an Elvis Presley biopic which will feature the Forrest Gump actor as Elvis Presley's manager. Hollywood star Austin Butler will be playing the lead role of Elvis Presley in the much-awaited biopic.

