Batman - The Brave and The Bold: Flash director Andy Muschietti to direct DC Studios’ new project; Read DEETS

The Flash, the recently released DCU film that features Ezra Miller in the titular role, has emerged as a major success across the globe. The project, which is helmed by Andy Mushietti is now garnering attention with its unique theme and most importantly, a wide range of cameo appearances. As per the latest reports, DC Studios is now set to create a new Batman franchise soon, and the studio has roped in The Flash director Andy Muschietti to helm the first installment of the same.

Andy Muscietti to direct Batman - The Brave and The Bold

The latest reports by The Hollywood Reporter suggest that DC Studios is keen to create a new, revamped world based on the iconic character Bruce Wayne aka Batman, very soon. The first project in the franchise, which is reportedly titled Batman - The Brave and The Bold, revolves around a new and unseen side of the legendary superhero. DC Studios has roped in Andy Muschietti to helm the project, considering his great love for the comics, as well as his unparalleled talent.

"We saw The Flash even before taking the reins at DC Studios and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan. It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame," stated the new DC co-CEO James Gunn and Peter Safran in a statement.

"So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and The Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU," the duo added in the statement.

About Batman - The Brave and The Bold

Earlier in January, James Gunn revealed that Batman - The Brave and The Bold is based on Grant Morrison's Batman graphic novel. For the unversed, this version of the superhero comics introduced Damian Wayne, the son of Bruce Wayne aka Batman who is raised by a group of assassins and grows up to become a powerful yet murderous teen. The makers are yet to finalise the star cast and technical crew of the project, which is currently in its budding stage.

