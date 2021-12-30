The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, Uncharted and other MAJOR Hollywood movies to look forward to next year

Amid a gloomy year that left us confined to our homes for a long time amid the pandemic, it was movies that provided us with the much-needed relief by bringing to us stories from all around the globe. Through these films, we got a chance to travel to all the places that we missed out on witnessing since vacations got cancelled. After giving us the much-needed entertainment amid these difficult two years, we are gearing up for 2022 to bring us bigger surprises.

After facing production and release delays in the past two years, several major releases are now lined up for the next year and with 2022 only days away, we bring to you the list of all the big films that will be releasing in the coming year. From superhero films to romantic dramas and horror, here's a look at all the major film releases lined up for the next year.

Scream

One of the most famous slasher movies, the Scream franchise gets a new film in 2022 with the OG cast of Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning. The film is all set to start the new year on a spooky note as it releases on January 14, 2022. T

Morbius

Jared Leto is all set to take on the famed MCU character of Michael Morbius in the upcoming film titled Morbius. The Daniel Espinosa film will release on January 28, 2022.

Marry Me

Jennifer Lopez returns to the big screen after 2019's Hustlers with Marry Me. The film stars Maluma and Owen Wilson in lead. The romantic drama will release just in time for Valentine's Day on February 11, 2022.

Uncharted

After wrapping up 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is all set to kick off the new year with Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg. The film is slated for release on February 18, 2022.

The Batman

Robert Pattinson is stepping into the role of a superhero for the first time and fans are excited to see him take on the role of the caped crusader with The Batman. The film also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. This Matt Reeves directorial will hit the screens on March 4, 2022.

The Lost City

Recently, the trailer of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt's upcoming movie The Lost City was released and it looks beyond entertaining. The film is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is all set to release in April 2022 and while Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller and others return, the film will mark Mads Mikkelsen's debut as Gellert Grindelwald after he replaced Johnny Depp.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Doctor Strange sequel has been one of the most anticipated Marvel films. A teaser of the film was introduced in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will have Elisabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff join Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the film. The MCU film will release on May 6, 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise returns for a sequel to one of his career's biggest films, Top Gun and fans are excited to see him reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The film is slated for release on May 26, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder

It's been a while since fans were treated with a Thor movie and luckily one awaits us in 2022. Along with Chris Hemsworth, the film will also star Natalie Portman and mark the MCU debut of Christian Bale. The film will release on July 8, 2022.

Bullet Train

David Leitch's upcoming action thriller is based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka and stars Brad Pitt alongside Joey King, Lady Gaga among others. The film has been scheduled to hit the screens on July 15, 2022.

Black Adam

July 2022 will have another superhero release after Thor: Love and Thunder and it is Dwayne Johnson's DC film, Black Adam. The film will hit the screens on July 29, 2022.

Don’t Worry Darling

The Olivia Wilde directorial starring herself, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has been one of the most talked-about films during its production and will finally release on September 23, 2022.

Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise has two big releases lined up for 2022 and after Top Gun 2, the actor will be seen in the seventh film of the Mission Impossible franchise. The film along with Cruise and Hayley Atwell will release on September 30, 2022.

Ticket to Paradise

The iconic pairing of George Clooney and Julia Roberts will return with the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It has been reported that the film will release in October 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After the death of Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther sequel is going to be an emotional watch for MCU fans. The film focus on Letitia Wright's Shuri and is slated for a release on November 11, 2022.

Avatar 2

For Avatar fans, it has been a long wait and the James Cameron film's sequel is finally slated to release in theatres on December 16, 2022.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa's Aquaman is all set to return with a bigger and badder film with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film will have Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles from the first film. The film is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022.

Babylon

La La Land director Damien Chazelle's period piece starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire is slated to release on December 25, 2022. The film's casting has left fans eagerly waiting for it.

Killers of the Flower Moon

While a confirmed release date for the Martin Scorsese film hasn't yet been confirmed, it will be releasing in 2022. The film is based on the 2017 nonfiction book of the same name by David Grann and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser among others in a lead role.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise starring Chris Pratt in a lead role will be hitting the screens in June 2022. The film will also bring back the OG Jurassic Park cast of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

Knives Out 2

One of 2022's biggest releases will be Knives Out 2 starring Daniel Craig who will return to the screen after his final James Bond film No Time To Die. The Rian Johnson starter hasn't yet confirmed its release date yet. The film consists of an eclectic cast including, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and “Outer Banks” breakout Madelyn Cline.

The Gray Man

Based on the 2009 novel by the same name, The Gray Man is a directorial from Joe and Anthony Russo that stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, Dhanush and Ana de Armas in the lead roles. An exact release date for this Netflix release is yet to be confirmed but it is slated to arrive in 2022.

Which of these movie releases are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments below.