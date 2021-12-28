The Batman Trailer: Bruce Wayne and Catwoman team up against an army of Riddlers; Watch

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for The Batman. The new trailer for The Batman shows more of Catwoman and Bruce Wayne battling, as well as more of Riddler's scheme, including his attempt to blow up Gotham. In the beginning, Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is being dressed down for not being socially responsible, while video of him as Batman intercuts.

The trailer also has a significant introduction to Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, revealing how she convinces Batman to work with her and a glimpse into her life as a cat-lady extraordinaire. The trailer also reveals that The Riddler has found out who Bruce Wayne is, and it's likely that Catwoman will too before the end of the film. Until now, most of Riddler's plot in The Batman has remained a secret. While his intentions and relation to Bruce Wayne's family remain unclear, his ultimate aim has been established.

Riddler wants to destroy Gotham, and if the trailer is any indication, he has a committed army of doppelganger supporters to assist him. There are also several scenes of Catwoman and Batman battling these goons, emphasising another important theme of the movie. The bond between Bruce Wayne and Catwoman is one of the most legendary of all time, and with Kravitz taking on the role, the interplay between her and Pattinson will be interesting to see. Of course, it won't be all love as there are a few scenes of the couple bickering in the teaser. Nonetheless, it's evident that Catwoman and Bruce Wayne will forge a kind of partnership at some time in The Batman.

The Batman will be in theaters on March 4, 2022.

Check out the trailer below:

