The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson debuts as Dark Knight; His Bruce Wayne look has us intrigued

Gotham City has a new vigilante in the Batman and Matt Reeves presented a glimpse of it. Robert Pattinson debuts as the Batman in the first teaser trailer of The Batman at the DC Fandome.

Robert Pattinson hasn't declared he's Batman. Instead, the actor stands in the Batsuit to announce he's vengeance in the first teaser trailer of The Batman. Director Matt Reeves has debuted the first look of the movie at the DC Fandome and its impressive. The teaser trailer gives a closer look at Pattinson's Dark Knight, opening a new chapter of the Cape Crusader. The new trailer hints that Reeves isn't holding back on making his version of the Batman dark, brutal and raw.

The Batman is gritty, intriguing, and gloomy, the least to say. The trailer packs in various elements. This includes the Batsuit, the batmobile, the Batcave, a glimpse at Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone, the gloomy Gotham City, and teases the Riddler. Although we were excited to see Pattinson add his spin to the superhero, Reeves' approach to Bruce Wayne came as a bigger surprise.

Unlike the previous versions of Wayne presented by Christian Bale, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, who looked like they had everything together, Pattinson's Wayne is goth, unkempt, and a tad more human, making us intrigued about his character. The treatment reminded us of Todd Philips' spin to Joaquin Phoenix headlined Joker. If that wasn't enough, Reeves chose to steer far, far away from the iconic, "I'm Batman" dialogue and opted to introduce his superhero as "vengeance."

Check out The Batman trailer featuring Robert Pattinson below:

Credits :YouTube

