The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson's goth Bruce Wayne inspires HILARIOUS memes with a Twilight twist

Matt Reeves dropped the trailer of The Batman at the DC Fandome a few hours ago, giving fans a look at Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. The reactions to his Batman and the trailer has left fans divided.

The Batman teaser trailer debuted at the DC Fandome, giving fans a look at Robert Pattinson's Batman. The trailer teased Matt Reeves' new spin to the character, making the Batman dark, brutal, and a vigilante out to protect Gotham City. Apart from showcasing Pattinson in a Batsuit, we also see the Zoë Kravitz as the Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone, the gloomy Gotham City, Colin Farrell's The Penguin and teases the Riddler.

With the release of the trailer, the debate over Pattinson's casting left DC fans divided. While a pool of fans approved the Twilight alum as the new Dark Knight, there are other fans who continue to support their opinion that Pattinson doesn't fit the role. "I was wrong about him Robert F**kin' Battinson is killing it. Pure Batman vibes Heart suit," a fan wrote. "This Batman looks like The Crow. This version of Batman seems interesting. Very dark," added another fan.

"Damn I think Patterson is playing the wrong Batman here. He just doesn't have the right body for Bruce Wayne's version but goddamn would he have nailed a Terry McGinnis Batman Beyond version. Not sure what to think yet but just looks out of place as a regular Batman," a fan argued. However, there were also some memes and jokes associating with Pattinson's iconic Twilight character, Edward Cullen, that flooded the internet following the trailer release. Check out a few below:

Check out a few more reactions below:

He's the worst VAMPIRE ever! It took him more than 10 years to transform in to a bat. — WAYNE(@WattpadPaGagaKa) August 23, 2020

This is how Edward Cullen should’ve looked when he left Bella pic.twitter.com/KxV8BgKaZs — (@MoniqueViloria) August 23, 2020

The Batman is Edward Cullen’s origin story. We been knew. pic.twitter.com/vKAcdRrOou — robert pattinsonioni (@ConverseStew) August 23, 2020

we love cinematic parallels.. edward cullen was batman all along pic.twitter.com/WcyVU6IrSw — nice (@siliflakes) August 23, 2020

When Vampire Edward turn Batman https://t.co/R9qPfCcDxC — (@IceQueeniee) August 23, 2020

so you’re telling me Edward the vampire is now Batman ?! — ANDREZZO (@vndyvcid) August 23, 2020

"TheY cHOsE THe VamPIre tO PLAy baTMaN!" Apologize pic.twitter.com/kbeBrywSnM — Duane Miller (@Cinemaniac94) August 23, 2020

Man went from vampire to batman. I say that's an upgrade. — (@ogzenno) August 23, 2020

Speaking about the movie during the panel, director Reeves said that The Batman isn't an origin story. However, fans will see the superhero in his early days as the Cape Crusader. "A lot of the other (cinema) stories showed he had to master his fear and himself, to become Batman,” Reeves said, as reported by Deadline, before adding, “We met in the middle of this criminological experiment and watch him make mistakes. He’s not having any of the effect that he want to have, that’s when the murders begin to happen."

What do you think of The Batman trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton to reprise Batman for a parallel universe The Flash movie; DC fans REACT

Credits :TwitterDeadline

Share your comment ×