The Batman Twitter Review: Fans brand it as the 'best movie ever' and hail Robert Pattinson's caped crusader

The highly anticipated Robert Pattinson starrer DC blockbuster The Batman is finally out. Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie casts Pattinson in the role of Batman alongside Zoe Kravitz who essays the character of Seline Kyle aka Catwoman in the film. The grim setting of the movie follows the story of Bruce Wayne in his second year of working as the Bat vigilante as he chases after a series of murders that have terrorized Gotham City. Batman faces the serial killer The Riddler in the movie while he tries to come to terms with his own inner fire for vengeance. The movie has a star-studded cast besides Pattinson and Kravitz, the list includes Jeffery Wright as Lt. James Gordon, Paul Dano as the serial killer The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The film has garnered extremely positive reviews from critics, going up to an 85 per cent rating on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes even though it has just been a day since its release.

However, critical reviews are not all that is important with a movie like The Batman. It is the fans that matter most as many editions to superhero franchises have previously disappointed the die-hard nerds who care about the smallest details in a movie. Twitterati votes just came in and they say it's a hit! Netizens hailed the movie, especially Robert Pattinson for his portrayal of Batman. Fans also lauded DC for stepping up their game and finally delivering a movie worth watching twice.

Check out Twitterati's reactions to The Batman below:

