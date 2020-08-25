The Batman: Zack Snyder said THIS to Matt Reeves after watching Robert Pattinson starrer trailer

The Batman trailer released over the weekend and it gave a look at Robert Pattinson as the Cape Crusader. Following the release, Zack Snyder reached out to director Matt Reeves to share his thoughts.

The Batman trailer debuted over the weekend at the DC Fandome. The Matt Reeves directorial gave DC fans a glimpse at Robert Pattinson as the Cape Crusader. The first trailer saw majority DC fans giving it a thumbs up, Justice League helmer Zack Snyder reached out to his phone to send a text to Reeves. The filmmaker, who introduced Ben Affleck as the Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, previously revealed he was excited about watching The Batman.

As soon as The Batman trailer dropped, Snyder sent a message to Reeves gushing about the trailer. Appearing on the Reel in Motion podcast, the director revealed, "I actually just texted Matt [Reeves] after and I was like, ‘What the f***! This is cool! I loved it. I thought it was so cool." Elaborating his thoughts on the movie's trailer, Snyder added, "I thought it was the right direction and everything about it. As far as just being a fan, it’s the kind of movie I want to see, so I felt like [two thumbs up].”

While the plot of the movie is still under the wrap, Reeves had revealed that The Batman will see the Dark Knight in his formative years. The DC movie was filming when the COVID-19 crisis halted the production. The filming is set to resume in September. With Pattinson returning to don the suit, he confessed he is anxious about returning to the sets. Via People, Pattinson opened up about his thought during the Fandome. "As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I'm very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character," Pattinson said.

Apart from Pattinson as the Batman, the DC movie stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The Batman is set to release on October 1, 2021.

