The Batman: Zoë Kravitz opens up on her training for playing Catwoman; says I can fight now

Zoë Kravitz sharpens her claws as the new Catwoman in The Batman and opens up on her intense training for the same.

Zoë Kravitz has been roped in to play the iconic Catwoman in The Batman. The Matt Reeves’ film has a lot to offer to the fans. From Robert Pattinson's look in the DCEU movie leaked online to Zoë Kravitz' Catwoman training, the new Batman film has been the talk of the town ever since its inception. In a recent interaction with Ellen at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Zoë Kravitz shared details about her intense training for her role in the film.

Zoë Kravitz reveals that she underwent hardcore training to get into shape and spent two months in London for the same before kickstarting shooting for The Batman. Full of zeal and confidence, she says that she can fight now. While Robert Pattinson steps into the shoes of Ben Affleck in the new Batman film, Zoë Kravitz sharpens her claws as the new Catwoman after Selina Kyle.



Last month, Zoë Kravitz admitted being a little scared being a part of such a big-ticket film and to be essaying such a pivotal role but soon, she geared up believing in the fact that the way she wants to ace the role of Catwoman, she would have to go deep and forget about the ones pointing their finger at her. Ben Affleck, who previously played the role of Batman, stepped down from the film owing to a tragedy that took place during the filming of Justice League. Director Zack Snyder lost his daughter during the shooting. Being a close associate of the filmmaker, Ben Affleck admitted losing passion for the role.

