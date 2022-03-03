The Batman: Zoe Kravitz RECALLS hilarious screen test with Robert Pattinson in a half Batsuit with sweatpants

After watching the trailers and promos of The Batman, fans are convinced that Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson are perfect in terms of casting for the roles of Catwoman and Batman. Recalling how it all started, Zoe Kravitz during her recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show spoke about her screen test for the role and revealed how she met Pattinson during the same.

While this is the first time that Pattinson and Kravitz have teamed up for a project, their chemistry has been catching eyeballs and discussing if she knew him from before, Zoe said had interacted with him. Adding on about meeting him during the screen test, Zoe recalled, "They put him in George Clooney's suit." Although calling the experience "funny", the actress revealed that Pattinson was dressed up as the superhero only from the waist up.

Discussing the same Kravitz further called the ensemble sported by Pattinson during their first screen test as the one with "Casual Batman." Speaking about how it went further, she said, "I was so scared that I was just going to be thinking, 'Oh my god, that's Rob dressed as Batman, that's weird!' But he was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him, which is really impressive.'"

The Batman will introduce Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle before she becomes Catwoman. The film also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin with Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and also Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 4.

