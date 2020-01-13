The Batman: Zoe Kravitz REVEALS she comes home limping after training for Robert Pattinson starrer

It was previously announced that Zoe Kravitz has been roped in to play Catwoman in The Batman. The actress now revealed deets into her preparation for the DC role.

A few days ago, pictures flood the internet to reveal that The Batman has commenced filming. The Matt Reeves directorial has made its way to London and converted it into Gotham City. While the filming has begun, not all cast members are present on the sets. Zoe Kravitz is one of them. The Big Little Lies star has been roped in to play Catwoman in the Warner Bros directorial. Months after the casting announcement made the headlines, Zoe has delved into the details of her preparation for the role.

The actress recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about The Batman. While The Batman actress stayed mum about the plot details and chose to stay away from giving spoilers, she did reveal details about her training. Zoe confessed that she is training so hard that she comes home limping every single day.

“I’ve been training a ton, which is great and hard,” Zoe told Ellen DeGeneres. “It’s very physical. I come home limping every day," she added. Zoe also revealed she is headed to London to join Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson and others. She also confirmed that she has had a costume fitting. Zoe will be joined by Paul Dano (Edward Nashton/The Riddler) Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

In the pictures from the sets released online last week, Reeves had successfully recreated Gotham City in London. A slew of Gotham Police cars were lined up on the sets. The photos also revealed a possible first look at Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. Check out the photos here: The Batman FIRST photos tease Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne; Video reveals Gotham Police

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More